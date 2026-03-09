COCI Hosts Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saint Martin Delegation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) hosted a protocol meeting on Friday, March 6, 2026, at its office with a delegation from the French side Chamber of Commerce.

COCI’s delegation was led by its President – Ms. Tamara Leonard, while the French delegation was led by Mr. Alain Di Crescenzo, President of CCI France, the national organization representing all Chambers of Commerce and Industry in France.

Di Crescenzo was accompanied by Ms. Angele Dormoy, President of the French Side Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCISM) and Mr. Vial-Collet, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Guadeloupe.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both organizations to present an overview of their respective structures and operations, and to discuss strengthening institutional relations and matters of mutual interest related to economic development and inter-consular cooperation.

Areas identified for potential collaboration included the hosting of joint training sessions for business operators who conduct activities on both sides of the island, especially registered operators within the transport sector, as well as jointly organized information sessions for entrepreneurs and business operators wanting to do business on either side of the island.

COCI President- Ms. Leonard emphasized the value of continued dialogue and collaboration between the chambers. “Engagements such as these are important for strengthening institutional ties and fostering cooperation that benefits businesses operating across the island. By working together, we can better support entrepreneurs and promote sustainable economic development for St. Maarten and Saint Martin,” the President stated.

COCI welcomed the opportunity for this exchange and looks forward to continued dialogue and collaboration in support of the island’s business community.