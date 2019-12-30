COCI invites business community to participate in Emigration Expo 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is inviting the business community to register to participate in Europe’s biggest event for emigrants, the “Emigration Expo 2020.”

The Expo is being held under the theme “A world of opportunities,” and will take place from February 8 to February 9 in Expo Houten in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

According to the organizers, 150,000 emigrants leave Europe to work elsewhere.

The 24th edition of Emigration Expo attracts approximately 200 exhibitors from two dozen countries; 340 participating organizations; 100 presentations and receives 11,000 visitors from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. The website promoting the event also receives close to half a million unique visitors which would be great exposure for a Sint Maarten-based business or entrepreneur.

“I believe this Expo is an opportunity for the public and private sectors in search of personnel with specialized expertise that are not found on the island. It is an opportunity for Sint Maarteners living in the Netherlands, Germany or Belgium who are planning to emigrate, to receive information about opportunities that are available on Sint Maarten post-Irma.

“In order to present this information to the Expo visitors, you need to be present to provide that, about the services and products you offer and the expertise that you are looking for.

“Sint Maarten is currently in a rebuilding phase and there is still a lot to be done in the coming five years.

“The Dutch Caribbean Islands will be having a stand at the Expo from where exhibitors can network with the visitors. Chamber registrants will get a special rate and I encourage the private sector to visit the website of Emigration Expo 2020 and download the information about what it is all about and the registration requirements.

“I do believe this is another opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs in search of personnel in a specialized area as well as Sint Maarteners seeking to return, to make that contact and network about the rebuilding effort here at home and how contributions can be made,” President of the COCI Board Benjamin Ortega said on Sunday.

Visitors to the Expo will learn about living, studying and working abroad as well as doing business in another country. Emigration Expo 2020 is aimed at entrepreneurs, emigrants, returning emigrants, expats, students, and retirees.

The exhibitors comprise of companies, schools, hospitals, governments, embassies, banks, relocation companies, consultancies, tax advisors, insurance companies, real estate agents, and emigration guidance companies, just to mention a few.

For more information about Emigration Expo 2020, you can visit the website www.emigrationexpo.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29048:coci-invites-business-community-to-participate-in-emigration-expo-2020&Itemid=451