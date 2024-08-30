COCI Invites Business Owners to Participate in Survey on Impact of Power Outages | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is inviting all business owners who have been selected as a sample size to participate in an upcoming survey designed to assess the impact of recent power outages on local businesses.

The survey, set to begin during this first week of September, aims to collect vital data on how these disruptions have affected operations, including revenue, profitability, and productivity.

In light of the significant concerns raised by these outages, COCI is committed to understanding the full extent of their impact on the business community. The insights gathered will be crucial in shaping COCI’s advocacy efforts, enabling effective representation and tabling of the real issues and impact faced by the business community to the respective stakeholders.

“Your participation in this survey is essential,” said COCI Executive Director, Jude Houston. “The data we collect will guide our initiatives to develop practical solutions and support systems that address the challenges businesses are facing.”

How to Participate: Business owners can access and complete the survey online via a link that will be sent to them via email. The survey is designed to take no more than 10 minutes, and all responses will be kept strictly confidential.

COCI urges all business owners to contribute their valuable input to this survey. The collective feedback will empower the Chamber to advocate more effectively for a resilient and thriving business environment in St. Maarten.

For additional information or assistance with the survey, please contact COCI at +1 721 542-3595/542-3590 or visit chamberofcommerce.sx