COCI Launches Historic Caribbean Initiative to Connect Local Businesses with the U.S. Marketplace | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) proudly presents one of the most ambitious private-sector economic initiatives ever undertaken in the region; the "Island Roots to Global Routes" Caribbean Business Expansion Mission & Expo, a groundbreaking movement designed to help Caribbean businesses expand beyond island borders and successfully enter the United States marketplace.

As the official introduction of this transformational initiative, COCI invites entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, professionals, exporters, manufacturers, and aspiring business leaders to attend the "Island Roots to Global Routes Pre-Mission Assembly" on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the JW Marriott Beach Resort & Spa in Dawn Beach, St. Maarten.

This dynamic networking and information session will provide attendees with an exclusive first look at the upcoming U.S. Business Expansion Mission & Expo scheduled for November 16–19, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

This major initiative is being developed in collaboration with several regional Chambers of Commerce, along with a growing network of regional and international strategic partners from Anguilla, Aruba, Curaçao, French Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten; creating an unprecedented platform for Caribbean business collaboration, investment, innovation and global trade.

Through the Pre-Mission Assembly, many opportunities will be outlined for Caribbean businesses seeking international growth. Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Tamara Leonard, President of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry Board of Directors, emphasized that the mission represents far more than a trade event: "Island Roots to Global Routes is about creating new opportunities for Caribbean businesses to compete, collaborate, and thrive on the international stage. We are building bridges that connect our entrepreneurs with global markets, strategic partners, investors, and resources that can transform local businesses into internationally recognized brands. This is a defining moment for our private sector and for the future of regional economic development."

Attendees will hear directly from an outstanding panel of internationally recognized experts who will share practical insights into expanding successfully into the U.S.A. market, including: - Marixell Garcia, Director of Business Development, Miami-Dade Beacon Council. - Julio Piti, Vice President, Member & Investor Relations and Development, Urban Initiatives Task Force. - Jose Ignacio Rojas, Corporate Business Attorney, - Gina M. Polo, Immigration Attorney, along with, - Liane Ventura Guerra, Executive Director, Greater Miami Foreign Trade Zone, and others!

The insightful topics will include: * Expanding into the U.S. marketplace * International trade and investment opportunities * Corporate legal considerations * Immigration and business visa pathways * Foreign Trade Zones and international logistics * Strategic partnerships and regional collaboration * Business development resources, matchmaking and networking opportunities. * Business solutions and growth strategies.

Whether you are an established company seeking international expansion or an entrepreneur with global ambitions, the “Island Roots to Global Routes” Pre-Mission Assembly will provide valuable knowledge, meaningful connections, and practical strategies to help position your business for long-term success.

With the goal of connecting Caribbean businesses to the U.S. marketplace, COCI encourages businesses from across St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean to seize this opportunity to become part of a historic regional movement that is redefining how Caribbean enterprises engage with the global economy.

Admission is FREE, but registration is required. Seats are expected to fill quickly.

Reserve your space today: https://forms.gle/PmNNq2PA69vfziFD8

With "Island Roots to Global Routes" your journey to international business success begins here, "from our islands to the world!"