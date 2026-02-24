COCI Launches “Start Smart SXM” Pilot Program to Support Small Businesses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is launching a new pilot initiative titled Start Smart SXM, designed to create opportunities for unregistered home-based businesses to become legal, sustainable, and be better prepared for growth.

The three-month program, starting May 1, 2026, will guide participants through the business registration process and provide practical training on key essentials, including business management, marketing, tax and social premiums compliance, and basic certification requirements such as food handling certificates for those in food and beverage, as well as other certifications applicable to their type of business.

Start Smart SXM is a collaborative effort between COCI, and national partners committed to securing a combined 40 businesses with the ability to increase, including but not limited to the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), and the Port of St. Maarten. Although not yet confirmed, additional stakeholders have been approached in hopes of expanding the project to support more micro and small businesses.

Together, the partners aim to strengthen and legitimize the micro and small business environment and empower entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.

In addition to training, selected participants may gain access to opportunities to showcase their businesses through pop-up experiences and receive mentoring support.

COCI encourages interested entrepreneurs to stay tuned for upcoming announcements regarding eligibility criteria and application details.