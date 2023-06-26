COCI PARTICIPATES IN 13th WORLD CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE CONGRESS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is proud to announce its participation in the World Chamber of Commerce Congress held in Geneva, Switzerland. The congress took place from June 21 to 23, with a focus on multilateralism, which featured an impressive lineup of speakers and attendees from around the world.

COCI’s representatives, participated in the plenary and breakout sessions on a variety of topics. Related topics covered during the conference included, emerging trends international trade and commerce, MSME adaptation to green initiatives and sustainability, cyber security for businesses and diversity and inclusion as a basis for successful business, diversification of revenue streams among others.

The conference also provided an opportunity for COCI to network with other participating Chambers of Commerce, business leaders from around the world and to learn about the latest trends and developments in the global marketplace.

"The topics of discussion, the innovative projects as well as the projects highlighted by the Chambers of Commerce of Turkey, Italy, and Australia on stimulating women in business only further underscored that the COCI business initiatives to develop entrepreneurship are in line with global initiatives, however, must be further developed. There is so much room for growth and so we have much work to do.

“Take aways from the congress are: 1] that through collaboration on local, regional, and global level, access to knowledge and resources for business development can be ascertained, 2] that Governments must prepare and implement policies with SMEs in mind to ensure the sustainability through (business) environmental changes as climate change is driving the energy transition to cleaner energy means," said Ms. Brandon, President of COCI.

"The congress provided valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the international eco-system of business trade and commerce, which will be used by COCI to liaison with the Government of Sint Maarten and the business community of St. Maarten, with the ultimate goal to support continued economic development.”

The World Chamber of Commerce Congress is a bi-annual event that brings together business leaders, government officials, and industry experts from around the world to discuss the latest trends and developments in international trade and commerce.

This year's congress featured a series of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking events designed to facilitate the exchange of ideas and best practices in the global marketplace.

“Participation in the World Chamber of Commerce Congress is part of COCI’s ongoing efforts to support the growth, development, and success of our local business community.

“The interaction on regional and international level with other Chambers of Commerce serves to enhance the growth of COCI in its operations and services; all in support of the best interest, of our registrants,” the Executive Director, Mr. Jude Houston was quoted saying.