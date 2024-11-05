COCI Prepares for Elections. Three Board Positions to Become Available | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Three positions on the Board will become vacant as of January 1st, 2025, and these positions will be filled by three (3) candidates chosen in the upcoming Election.

Nomination period for the filling of these positions shall be from Friday

November 8th to Thursday November 21st, 2024.

The Chamber wants to remind the business community on St. Maarten, that nomination forms are available from Friday November 8th, 2024. These forms must be submitted to the Chamber no later than Thursday, November 21st, 2024, at 12:00 p.m.

The Electorate

Voters for Large Businesses are those entitled to vote, whose names appear in the Commercial Register as involved in an established company whose minimum capital investment is one hundred thousand guilders (Fls.100,000.00). Voters with less than one hundred thousand guilders capital investment are classified as Small Businesses.

Entitled To Vote Are:

Residents (those registered with the Registry Office).

Of Dutch citizenship/nationality.

Who for one year, immediately preceding the making up of the Register of Voters, appear in the Commercial Register of the Chamber as:

Owner, partner, manager, deputy manager, managing director, supervisory director, general attorney or proxy holders (with no limitations).

Excluded From Voting Are:

Prisoners, people put in a ward because of insanity, persons adjudged bankrupt, etc.

Eligibility

Eligible are those who meet the following requirements:

Residents for the last two years;

Dutch citizenship;

Minimum of 25 years of age per 15 August 2024;

No incompatibilities (more persons in the same business);

Not excluded from eligibility (see entitled to vote).

Duration of Membership

A term of office lasts three years. Each year, one third of the membership steps down by rotation. Temporary vacancies: also stepping down by rotation.

Voluntary resignation.

Dismissal by law.

We want to advise all businesses who want to take part in the Election to first settle their outstanding bills at The Chamber of Commerce & Industry.