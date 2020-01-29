COCI reminds business community to participate in Emigration Expo 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is reminding the business community to register to participate in Europe’s biggest event for emigrants, the “Emigration Expo 2020” which will be kicking off within the next two weeks.

The Expo is being held under the theme “A world of opportunities,” and will take place from February 8 to February 9 in Expo Houten in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

The Dutch Caribbean Islands will be having a stand at the Expo from where exhibitors can network with the visitors.

Chamber registrants will get a special rate. Interested businesses can visit the website of Emigration Expo 2020 and download the information about what it is all about and the registration requirements.

According to the organizers, 150,000 emigrants leave Europe to work elsewhere.

The 24th edition of Emigration Expo attracts approximately 200 exhibitors from two dozen countries; 340 participating organizations; 100 presentations and receives 11,000 visitors from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. The website promoting the event also receives close to half a million unique visitors which would be great exposure for a Sint Maarten-based business or entrepreneur.

COCI and the Sint Maarten Ministry Plenipotentiary in the Netherlands have collaborated to represent the country. The Chamber has also been working very closely with various departments within the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT).

“Local businesses and entrepreneurs in search of personnel in a specialized area as well as Sint Maarteners seeking to return, the Emigration Expo 2020 is an avenue to make that contact and network about the rebuilding effort here at home and how contributions can be made. I encourage our COCI registrants to make use of this opportunity. For businesses that are not able to travel, you are welcome to contact the Chamber to further discuss the possibilities.

“The joint promotion between COCI and Ministry Plenipotentiary at Emigration Expo 2020, will concentrate on promoting not only the diaspora seeking to return to Sint Maarten, but to also work with possible interested businesses that are seeking to establish their company on Sint Maarten. It is well-known that investors also look at such Expos to receive additional information about the country.

“The cooperation received from Ministry TEATT and the joint approach embarked upon, vital economic development information will be part of the presentation at the Expo in the Netherlands. This overall collaboration between the Chamber, Ministry Plenipotentiary and Ministry TEATT is a much-needed development with respect to proper representation of the country at such events,” President of the COCI Board Benjamin Ortega said on Wednesday.

Visitors to the Expo will learn about living, studying and working abroad as well as doing business in another country. Emigration Expo 2020 is aimed at entrepreneurs, emigrants, returning emigrants, expats, students, and retirees.

The exhibitors comprise of companies, schools, hospitals, governments, embassies, banks, relocation companies, consultancies, tax advisors, insurance companies, real estate agents, and emigration guidance companies, just to mention a few.

For more information about Emigration Expo 2020, you can visit the website www.emigrationexpo.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloak937ebc18b2efdbab6ae735790b576797’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addy937ebc18b2efdbab6ae735790b576797 = ‘info’ + ‘@’;

addy937ebc18b2efdbab6ae735790b576797 = addy937ebc18b2efdbab6ae735790b576797 + ‘emigrationexpo’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_text937ebc18b2efdbab6ae735790b576797 = ‘info’ + ‘@’ + ‘emigrationexpo’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloak937ebc18b2efdbab6ae735790b576797’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_text937ebc18b2efdbab6ae735790b576797+”;

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29493:coci-reminds-business-community-to-participate-in-emigration-expo-2020&Itemid=451