COCI seeks Regional Collaboration toward building Economic Resilience | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) during its recent caucus in St. Kitts, paid a courtesy visit to the St. Kitts Chamber of commerce and the St. Kitts Port Authority. COCI’s purpose of visiting these entities was to discuss ways of economic collaboration via our chamber’s organization and examine ways and means of improving connectivity between both islands.

During the meeting with the St. Kitts Chamber of Commerce, various topics were discussed relating to business and economic development, including trade relations, investment opportunities and the exchange of best practices. The goal was to identify areas where the two chambers could work together to promote trade and investment between respective countries and within the region.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the chambers to exchange information about their respective economies, including the challenges and opportunities faced by both counties. According to the President of COCI President Ms. Peggy Ann Brandon, “we were delighted to have had the opportunity to meet with the St. Kitts Chamber of Commerce and industry and the Ports Authority, receiving a warm welcome by representatives of both entities. Our discussions were open, frank, and productive underscoring the potential of significant opportunities for collaboration between the organizations”. Both chambers expressed their commitment to continuing to work together to promote trade and investment for both countries.

During the meeting with the Port’s representatives, the discussion was focused on the transportation infrastructure, trade relations and environmental sustainability. COCI considers the ports of our respective countries a very critical component in connecting our region to the global marketplace and is committed to work in the interest of promoting regional (inter)connectivity, and economic benefits for our businesses and residents.

“It is the intention of COCI to continue fostering regional collaboration with the aim of promoting business growth and economic development for our registrants and respective stakeholders” quoted COCI’s President - Ms. Peggy Ann Brandon.

COCI visit to the St. Kitts Port Authority.