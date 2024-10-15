COCI Urges Greater Action to Address Rising Robberies Impacting Business Community and Tourism | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) is deeply concerned about the recent surge in robberies affecting businesses across the island.

While COCI acknowledges and appreciates the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb crime, it is evident that more needs to be done to protect the business community and, by extension, the entire nation.

The current rise in criminal activity threatens not only local enterprises but also the country’s economic stability and reputation as a premier tourism destination. COCI recognizes the serious implications of this increase in crime, which disproportionately impacts the business community by creating an atmosphere of uncertainty and insecurity.

Small and large businesses alike have suffered losses, and this environment threatens to erode investor confidence. Moreover, the adverse impact on our nation’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination could deter potential visitors, jeopardizing the tourism sector—the main pillar of our economy. As we prepare for the upcoming high season, where the eyes of the world turn to our island for relaxation and adventure, ensuring safety must be the foremost priority.

COCI is, therefore, making a clarion call for more vigilance from both authorities and business owners. The Chamber is urging law enforcement agencies to intensify their crime prevention measures, increase patrols in commercial zones, and strengthen initiatives to deter criminal activity, particularly during this critical time for our economy.

“We fully recognize the efforts already made by the authorities to tackle crime, but the rising incidents of robberies show that additional measures are urgently needed,” said Ms. Peggy Ann Branon, President of COCI.

“These incidents do not only threaten businesses but also have broader consequences for our country’s stability and tourism prospects. It is imperative that we work collectively to restore a sense of security that will protect businesses and reassure both residents and visitors.”

In addition, COCI appeals to business owners to remain proactive in protecting their premises, customers, and employees. Business operators are encouraged to enhance their security measures, including investing in surveillance technology, adopting best practices for loss prevention, and collaborating closely with local law enforcement.

Creating a safe environment for business is a shared responsibility that requires active participation from all sectors of society. COCI is also calling on community members to support crime prevention efforts by being vigilant and reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.

Combating crime effectively demands a united front, and only through partnership between businesses, authorities, and citizens can we safeguard our island’s prosperity.

Following consultation held with the business community in which the crime situation was discussed, COCI in collaboration with the Minister of TEATT and VROMI will seek to enhance all commercial areas based on the vital input from the business community through formulation of proposals to add lights, and with the Minister of Justice and law enforcement surveillance to these areas.

The Chamber is prepared to work closely with authorities, policymakers, and other stakeholders to find effective and sustainable solutions to combat this wave of crime. COCI believes that through strong collaboration, we can implement comprehensive strategies that will ensure a safer environment for businesses, residents, and tourists alike.