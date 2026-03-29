COCI urges strong business turnout for town hall meeting on UBO, regulation and key developments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is calling on members of the business community to attend its upcoming Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, from 7:00pm to 9:30pm at the Belair Community Center, in what the Chamber describes as an important opportunity for businesses to become better informed on matters that directly affect their operations and obligations.

At a time when regulatory developments, compliance requirements and public-sector decisions are increasingly shaping the local business environment, COCI says it is placing a high priority on ensuring that St. Maarten’s business community is knowledgeable, prepared and engaged.

A key feature of the evening will be a panel discussion on Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) registration, an issue that continues to raise questions across the private sector. The discussion will feature representatives of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), HBN Law, and Notary Mingo, who will provide insight into the current legal status of UBO registration, expected regulatory developments, and the implications of the recent court case.

For many businesses, this is not simply a technical matter. UBO-related requirements touch on compliance, transparency and legal certainty, making it essential for business owners and operators to understand both their responsibilities and the evolving framework within which they must function.

In addition to the UBO discussion, presentations and updates will also be provided by the Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger Marten, the Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, the Tax Department, and a representative of the Police Department.

These contributions are expected to give attendees direct access to relevant information, practical guidance and perspectives from the institutions that help shape the operating climate for businesses on St. Maarten.

The Town Hall Meeting will also provide information on upcoming Chamber collaborations and initiatives aimed at supporting the growth, resilience and sustainability of small and micro enterprises, which remain a vital part of the country’s economy.

COCI believes that a strong and sustainable private sector depends not only on entrepreneurship, but also on access to timely, credible and practical information. By bringing together key public and private stakeholders in one setting, the Chamber hopes to strengthen dialogue, improve understanding and help businesses make more informed decisions.

The Chamber therefore strongly encourages entrepreneurs, company owners, managers and other members of the business community to attend, ask questions and take part in the discussion.

For more information, contact the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry at +1 (721) 542-3595 or +1 (721) 542-3590, or email bizcenter@chamberofcommerce.sx