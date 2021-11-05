Code of Conduct and Integrity Training Sessions for staff at Princess Juliana International Airport | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - On November 4th, 2021, the Management of the Princess Juliana International Airport presented a ‘Code of Conduct and Integrity’ training session for the employees of the aviation-based organization. Thursday’s gathering at the terminal building was one of three (3) assemblies which were launched for the month of November. Renowned motivational speaker and corporate trainer, Dr. Natasha Gittens of the Training Professionals International Firm (TPI) was selected to facilitate the code of conduct training.

PJIAE Human Resource Manager, Ms. Miguela Gumbs, explained that the sessions are a refresher course to ensure all ...