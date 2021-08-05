COFFEE LOUNGE LAUNCHES WEEKLY PIANO CONCERTS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – As of This Friday the Coffee Lounge on Front Street will be launching weekly piano concerts from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm every Friday from August 2021. This was announced by the Coffee Lounge Front Street on Thursday.

The first series of concerts will be held by Irina Kaufman Brooks. Kaufman is a prize winner of the International Piano Competition in Andorra. She graduated from the State Russian Musical Academy as a PhD. She studied amongst others under renowned musicians Eugene Lieberman and Lev Naumov.

Coffee lounge managing director Ms. Seema Vaswani is very happy to be contributing to the variety and liveliness of Philipsburg by means of this Piano concert series for visitors and residents of the island. “We think this new activity adds to the large variety of things to do on island, one of our key strengths as a bustling destination”.

During the concert wine and tapas will also be on sale in addition to their normal menu.

The piano concert is part of a new series of activities launched by Coffee Lounge (Front Street and Cole bay).

The Coffee Lounge are the only ones on St Maarten to roast their own coffee beans and sell them too. They also sell their own specialty coffee drinks made by their own trained baristas.