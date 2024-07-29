Collaborative work to protect Little Key announced at Mangrove Morning event | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - Following World Mangrove Day on July 26, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten proudly announced their collaboration with the Blue Marine Foundation, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA), and the law and consultancy office DEJONG to finalize the legislation for the Little Key Protection Area. The announcement was made at the public “Mangrove Morning” event at IGY Simpson Bay Marina this past Saturday.

The pending legislation for Little Key, a three-hectare island located along the lagoon border of Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin, will support the establishment of the first terrestrial ‘nature park’ as understood through the National Ordinance on the Foundations of Nature Management and Protection on Dutch Sint Maarten. Little Key encompasses a well-known mangrove restoration area, healthy native seagrass beds, and a nursery area for marine life.

“The ratification of Little Key as a nature park will ensure legal protections for the vital ecosystems surrounding it,” said key partner Ildiko Gilders, VROMI Policy Advisor, during her speech. “Extensive development along our coast has put immense pressure on these ecosystems, making the protection of areas like Little Key even more essential.”

The “Mangrove Morning” event, where the announcement was made, welcomed nearly fifty members of the public, civil servants, and political figures. Nature Foundation manager Leslie Hickerson, Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs, and conservation professional Tadzio Bervoets delivered keynote speeches about the ecological and economic importance of mangrove ecosystems. The presentations were followed by an hour-and-a-half lagoon tour by sea, guided by Nature Foundation staff, to visit mangroves at Little Key and Mullet Pond. Junior rangers from the Nature Foundation conducted a mangrove clean-up at the same time and were honored by the minister for their efforts. Among the attendees of the event were various members of Sint Maarten’s Parliament and the director of the Reserve Naturelle of Saint-Martin, Amandine Bordin, as well as their ReCorea project officer. The Perpetual Plastics team from Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) also tabled.

“Prioritizing sustainable development on Sint Maarten is critical, and that includes conservation of important ecosystems like mangrove wetlands,” said Minister of VROMI Patrice Gumbs. “We are deeply grateful for the collaboration and support from all the partners, who are providing invaluable legal and technical assistance to finalize this project. I am confident that this initiative will serve as a catalyst for the establishment of additional protected areas on Sint Maarten."

On a personal level, Minister Gumbs stated that as a member of a family in construction, he recognizes the need for building, and that for a long time “construction has been the way we, as Caribbean people, see progress.” However, he cautioned about development being seen in such a limited way and advised that it must be holistic, considering factors such as education and quality of life.

"Development must include protection of our environment, which in turn creates a stronger, richer tourism product that supports a sustainable, well-rounded economy capable of providing for its people,” Minister Gumbs said. In his final remarks, he invited guests to commit to a more balanced idea of development and what it means to be developed.

Terrestrial protected areas are crucial for islands as they provide safe havens for native flora and fauna, help preserve biodiversity, and offer natural solutions to climate change through carbon sequestration. These areas also support ecosystem services that are vital for the well-being of human communities, such as clean air and water, soil stabilization, and storm protection.

IGY Marinas provided invaluable logistical support for the event, which took place at their new yacht club in Simpson Bay. Partners Caribbean Marines, Billy Bones Boat Charters, and the Maritime School of the West Indies volunteered their boats for guests to come aboard thanks to facilitation from the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association. The event was organized by the Ministry of VROMI and staff from the Coastal Resilience Needs Assessment (CORENA) project, a RESEMBID-funded collaboration between the Ministry of VROMI and Nature Foundation.

Tadzio Bervoets, left, presents to the crowd.