Colors of the Caribbean Brings Culture, Fashion and Heritage to Life Through a Powerful Regional Showcase | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Fashion became a vibrant language of heritage, identity and cultural exchange as Colors of the Caribbean took center stage, presenting a dynamic white collection that celebrated the beauty, diversity and stories of the Caribbean through design, music, poetry, storytelling and performance.

Led by Francheska Nancy Batista, official Project Lead and Manager of Colors of the Caribbean, the initiative brought together fashion, education and cultural storytelling in a way that bridged generations and communities. Through bold colors, symbolic design elements and creative interpretations of Caribbean identity, the collection reminded audiences that fashion is not only about what we wear, but also about what we carry with us: our history, our environment, our traditions and our pride.

The project highlighted the rich blend of cultures that shape Caribbean identity while encouraging meaningful educational exchange through fashion. Designs drew inspiration from the region’s flora, fauna, landscapes, national symbols and cultural expressions, like the yellow sage, hibiscus, the Flamboyant Tree, the Brown Pelican Conch/ Sea Shells, Sea Turtles and many more, transforming familiar elements of island life into wearable stories. In doing so, Colors of the Caribbean created space for audiences to better understand, appreciate and celebrate the cultural significance behind the symbols, colors and natural beauty that surround them.

“This collection is a reminder of the beauty and heritage of our island, to carry it, protect it and be proud of it,” said Francheska Nancy Batista, Project Lead and Manager of Colors of the Caribbean.

At the heart of the project was a desire to help bridge the gap between fashion and cultural education. By using clothing as a visual storytelling tool, Colors of the Caribbean sought to inspire greater awareness of Caribbean heritage while creating opportunities for dialogue, creativity and intergenerational learning. The initiative recognized that culture can be preserved not only through books, archives and traditional institutions, but also through movement, design, fabric, performance and personal expression.

But the intention was never simply for audiences to see culture on the runway — it was also for them to feel it. That vision came to life through a powerful blend of cultural performances woven into the showcase. Benjamin Bell delivered a special rendition of the St. Maarten Song, bringing a musical expression of national pride to the experience. Ja’mayah Flanders added depth through poetry and storytelling, using the spoken word to connect heritage, memory and identity. The cultural journey was further enriched by Adrian Charles, whose steelpan rendition brought one of the Caribbean’s most recognizable sounds into the heart of the presentation.

Together, these performances transformed the runway into more than a visual platform. They created an immersive cultural experience where fashion, music, rhythm, poetry and storytelling met — allowing audiences to not only witness Caribbean identity, but to emotionally connect with it.

The showcase also celebrated the power of collaboration. The project team emphasized that the initiative would not have been possible without the commitment and hard work of the models, creative team, media support and technical team, whose combined efforts helped transform the vision into a living cultural experience.

A heartfelt vote of thanks is also extended to the attendees who came out to support the initiative. Their presence, encouragement and willingness to engage with the project helped reaffirm the importance of creating spaces where Caribbean culture can be celebrated, shared and experienced with pride.

Special appreciation is further extended to the project’s sponsors, partners and funding sources, including:

Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied

Seaview Hotel

Eudoxie Sewing Factory

Colors of the Caribbean Design Team

Their support played an essential role in making the project possible and in strengthening opportunities for cultural preservation, artistic development and creative exchange.

Colors of the Caribbean ultimately stood as more than a fashion presentation. It was a celebration of identity, a tribute to the stories woven into Caribbean life and a call to future generations to recognize the value of the culture they inherit.

Through fashion and performance, the project reminded audiences that the Caribbean is not one color, one story or one tradition. It is a living blend of histories, people, symbols, landscapes, sounds and expressions — and each deserves to be seen, heard, felt, understood, protected and carried with pride.