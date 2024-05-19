CoM Advances in Finance, Communication, HR, and Digital Transformation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – Throughout the preceding week, the Council of Ministers (CoM) intensified its R.I.S.E. Onboarding Program - Leadership Excellence, through Relationship Building, Insights, Skills, and Empowerment -, offering ministers vital insights into internal operations.

These ongoing sessions aim to equip ministers with the necessary knowledge to tackle the complexities within their ministries effectively.

Individual ministers engaged in visits to their respective ministries, acquainting themselves with management teams and reviewing transition documents outlining ongoing matters and internal challenges.

Preceding these visits, Personnel & Organization (P&O) provided an overview of the government structure and operations as per the ‘Landsverordening Inrichting and Organisatie Landsoverheid’ (LIOL). This included clarifying the division of responsibilities among ministers, cabinet staff, and ministry secretaries general, alongside discussions on core values, strategic competencies, and current obstacles.

Dr. Luc Mercelina, the Honorable Prime Minister, emphasized, "The dedication of our ministers to this onboarding process underscores our commitment to effective governance. It is through such initiatives that we strengthen our capacity to serve our nation."

Further sessions throughout the week covered human resource matters, communication strategies, financial management, and digital transformation initiatives.

The Ministry of Finance provided critical insights into budgetary processes, financial strategies, and key procedures like procurement and AO-IC (Administrative Organization and Internal Control). SOAB offered guidance on financial audit assessments, striving for an unqualified audit opinion to ensure robust financial management.

ICT's presentation on the Digital Government Transformation Project highlighted efforts to enhance service delivery and system resilience, supported by the Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resilience Trust Fund managed by the World Bank.

Dr. Mercelina remarked, "These endeavors reflect our determination to modernize governance and enhance service delivery for the benefit of our citizens and businesses."

As CoM transitions into the next phase, focus will shift towards Kingdom Affairs, Foreign Relations, Trust Fund projects administered by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), and preparations for the impending hurricane season.