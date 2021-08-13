COM announces COVID-19 response measures. Extra Medical Staff Forthcoming | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - Over the past 15 months, the government has implemented public health protocols for public safety as we reopened after the first wave. Given the drastic rise to 308 active cases of COVID-19 on St. Maarten, attributed to the Delta variant, the Council of Ministers (COM) has decided to implement additional measures to safeguard the health of the general public. These measures have also been taken after much deliberation upon receiving the recommendations of our health professionals.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, VSA Omar Ottley stated, “Your safety is my number one priority. ...