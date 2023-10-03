CoM Lifts Business Closures with Immediate Effect. Thanks Public and Community for Compliance. | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Council of Ministers (CoM) has decided based on the advice of the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) and the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), that all businesses can re-open.

CoM would like to express its gratitude to the business community and the public for complying with the measures that were taken in order to ensure public safety. Weather events can be very unpredictable and therefore the CoM prefer to err on the side of safety and the protection of life.

At 2:00 pm the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Phillippe was located about 105 miles northwest of Sint Maarten. The center is almost detached from the area of convection which is located south of the local area.

Philippe has shown some very unusual behavior which has increased the amount of uncertainty both with the track and intensity.

The islands of Dominica, Antigua and Barbados experienced severe thunderstorms, flooding and landslides associated with the passing of TS Philippe during the last 24 -36 hours.

Antigua recorded sustained winds of 52kts/60mph and seven (7) inches of rainfall in three (3) hours at one location.

Barbados reported 140 lightning strikes in 15 minutes. The highest wind gust recorded at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) was 32kts/37mph with no significant rainfall.

Most of the disturbed weather remained offshore today and as a result the island did not experience the forecasted conditions as Antigua.

Based on the present situation and the current track it is not anticipated that the previous forecast will materialize today. However, the atmosphere remains sufficiently moist and unstable therefore, it is still possible for Sint Maarten to receive some showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms tonight through Wednesday.

Consequently, the flood alert remains in place and persons in vulnerable areas should continue to be vigilant. Additionally, sea conditions should remain rough and will gradually subside; a small craft advisory is still in effect.

MDS will continue to monitor the progress of TS Philippe and update the public accordingly.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM - for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.