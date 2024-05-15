CoM meets with Middle Management of Civil Service Organization | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – On Monday afternoon, May 13, 2024, the Council of Ministers (CoM) hosted an informal gathering with middle management, underscoring their crucial role as the backbone of government operations.

In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasized the importance of inclusion and recognition, acknowledging the significant demands placed on civil servants regarding productivity, engagement, and commitment.

He also stressed the need for proportional recognition and advocated for greater co-ownership—a goal actively pursued by Cabinet Mercelina through an open-door policy and enhanced communication.

This advocacy was especially relevant in light of the results from the employee satisfaction survey. Following the Prime Minister’s address and the introduction of the Ministers, the Secretaries-General introduced middle management to the ministers.

The event concluded with an open discussion, with ministers mingling freely with middle management.

Middle management expressed their gratitude for the initiative and appreciated the opportunity to engage directly with the Ministers.