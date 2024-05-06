CoM meets with SG Platform to discuss Government Transparency and Efficiency | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – In an effort to foster greater transparency and operational efficiency, and as part of the onboarding program R.I.S.E. – Leadership Excellence through Relationship Building, Insight, Skills and Empowerment, the Council of Ministers (CoM) had an introductory meeting with the Secretary General (SG) Platform, of which all Secretaries General of the Ministries form part of.

The Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasized the necessity of breaking down communication barriers across ministries, the so-called silo’s approach, to enhance operational transparency and efficiency.

“Our goal is to streamline government activities through better communication, ensuring that all ministries are aligned with the government’s broader objectives,” stated the Prime Minister.

To enhance alignment and synchronization, and a more integrated approach, regular strategic meetings between the Council of Ministers and the SG Platform in the presence of key staff within the cabinet of the Minister as well as the financial controller of the Ministry, will be instituted.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for May 21, aimed at involving the Secretary Generals more deeply in finalizing the Governing Program, which will form the basis in the formulation of the annual action plans and policy strategies for the seven ministries.

This strategy is intended to ensure the SGs are co-owners of the Governing Program, fostering a sense of shared responsibility.

Prime Minister Mercelina reiterated the government’s commitment to a transparent, effective government that prioritizes the welfare of the nation over individual interests.

“We aim to create a working environment that promotes honesty and integrity in its way of communication,” Prime Minister Mercelina said.

The attending ministers supported this sentiment, the Secretary Generals expressed that they are looking forward to the future collaborative efforts as expressed during the meeting.