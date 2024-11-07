Come, Experience Life: SCDF Unveils 2025 Carnival schedule. Promises 25 Days of Culture, Food, Music | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has officially unveiled the 2025 St. Maarten Carnival schedule, inviting the world to join in two unforgettable weeks of "fettin'" from April 21 to May 5, 2025, under the joyful theme “Come, Experience Life!”

In adapting to the unique timing of Lent and Easter, which falls late in the season, SCDF will kick off Carnival on Easter Monday—a festive approach the Foundation has successfully taken in similar years. From that day onward, Carnival Village, officially known as Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, will come alive for 14 days of pure celebration. In the lead-up, ten Road to Carnival (RTC) events will set the stage for the season’s energy and excitement. Altogether, Carnival 2025 will feature 25 days of events from March 14 to May 5.

“Carnival 2025 will be our 54th edition, and we are thrilled to stage the island’s biggest annual event for both our residents and visitors. We’ve worked carefully to create a schedule that has something for everyone and showcases our festival as the premier food, culture, and music event in the Northern Caribbean,” said SCDF President Edwardo Radjouki.

The 2025 lineup includes four dynamic jump-ups: the Causeway Jump-Up, Opening Jump-Up, Jouvert Morning Jump-Up, and the Closing Jump-Up. Six international nights are also set to light up Carnival Village, featuring the return of favorites like Bacchanal Sunday and Caribbean Flag Fest. Local flair will be celebrated through eight themed events, adding to the rich cultural offerings.

The Junior and Grand Carnival Parades will be combined over two days, April 30 and May 1, with the juniors leading the way, followed by the adults. Additionally, following its success in 2024, SCDF will bring back the popular St. Maarten Carnival Caribbean Queen Pageant.

“We had to combine several events in Carnival Village and hold others as pre-Carnival events,” explained Radjouki. “With Easter shortening our schedule by a weekend, we made strategic decisions to hold some events in smaller venues to maintain financial viability. We are passionate about Carnival, but it’s important to be realistic with our resources.”

This schedule launch comes on the heels of closing event registration on November 1, after a sign-up period that began in July 2024. The 2025 Carnival Schedule is sponsored by the Republic Bank of St. Maarten, one of the longest-standing Carnival corporate partners.

“To our potential visitors we say join us in St. Maarten to witness and revel in our iconic festival where our rhythms, colorful parades, and culinary delights will sweep you away. We welcome the world to St. Maarten Carnival 2025—where life is celebrated like nowhere else!” Radjouki concluded.