Community assistance requested in a criminal investigation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In a previously posted press release issued by the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, it was mentioned that a male suspect with initials E.Y. was arrested for alleged lewd criminal acts, police said on Monday in a media statement.

The Sint Maarten Police Force along with the Public Prosecutors Office has collaborated to request the assistance of the general public.

E.Y. is suspected of sexual inappropriate behavior towards a under aged boy. E.Y. is known as a basketball coach and has been known to use this position in an attempt to connect with young boys through various settings. Before this arrest E.Y. was convicted for similar crimes involving minors.

Through this press release, we are requesting the community’s assistance to come forward and report possible wrongdoings. If your child, you, or someone you may know has been contacted or has come in contact with suspect E.Y. in any way deemed inappropriate, we are asking you to contact the Youth and Morals Department to report it at +1721-549-1117.

All information relayed to the detectives in this investigation will be kept confidential. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32788:community-assistance-requested-in-a-criminal-investigation&Itemid=451