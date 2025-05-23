Community Dinner Celebrates Cultures and Togetherness | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a celebration of freedom and unity, the Office of the Dutch Representation (VNP), supported by the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), recently hosted a memorable community dinner.

The event brought together local dignitaries including Prime Minister Luc Mercelina and his wife, Ministers Melissa Gumbs and Nathalie Tackling, Members of Parliament Sarah Wescott-Williams and Sjamira Roseburg, and community workers representing various NGOs to celebrate Liberation Day, marked by an enriching evening of shared stories, local delicacies, and a spirit of togetherness.

The dinner, inspired by the annual Freedom Meals initiative held across the Netherlands, put a unique St. Maarten twist on the tradition. In addition to the original minestrone recipe that was this year’s recipe for the occasion, attendees were treated to a variety of local soups and sides that included distinctly Antillean flavors.

Attendees were not only able to enjoy a shared meal; they also heard personal stories and experiences from Ms. Elsje Bosch and Mrs. Bernadine Van Veen who both recounted the impact of World War II on their lives.

In addition, Mrs. Carolyn Buncamper and Mr. Jean Marc Augusty shared some history about the Vineyard, the evening’s venue. These stories enriched the evening’s atmosphere and contributed to conversations about freedom and its significance.

The collaboration between VNP, SMDF, and the NGO community made this occasion truly special, offering a platform for meaningful connections across the island’s vibrant community.

The dinner was met with enthusiasm by all attendees, with many expressing interest in making the community event an annual tradition. The success of this celebration not only highlighted the importance of preserving the spirit of Liberation Day but also showcased the power of community-driven events that bring people together for a greater cause.

¨Freedom is not simply a word; it is a gift that we, in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, including Sint Maarten, are privileged to enjoy. No matter where we are in the world, we all understand the comfort and warmth of a shared meal,” said Eelco Boomsma, Head of Mission of the Dutch Representation Office on St. Maarten.

“But freedom does not maintain itself. It needs voices, it needs action, and it needs a strong and active civil society. Community organizations, advocacy groups, cultural foundations, and grassroots initiatives play a critical role in preserving and fostering freedom.

“They nurture empathy, build resilience, and help ensure that freedom is not only celebrated by some, but extended to all. By way of this community dinner, we would like to honor the dedicated individuals and groups in our communities who work tirelessly to keep freedom alive—not just once a year, but every single day,” continued Boomsma.

The evening's celebration was a true testament to the enduring strength of community spirit, and it set the stage for future endeavors that continue to foster unity and collaboration among the people of St. Maarten.

"We were thrilled to see so many members of the community come together and share their stories. It’s events like this that bring us closer and strengthen our bonds as a community," said Makhicia Brooks, Director of SMDF.