COMMUNITY INVITED TO JOIN “WALK TO PREVENT IMMOBILITY” ON NOVEMBER 19 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Social & Health Insurances SZV has partnered with the Sint Maarten Police Pensioners and Retirees Association (SPFPRA) for a second edition of the "Walk to Prevent Immobility" walk-a-thon which is set to take place on Saturday, November 19. For this edition, the General Pension Fund of St. Maarten (APS) and the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) have joined as partners to help make this community event a grand success.

The walk-a-thon starts at 5:00 am on Saturday, November 19, at the APS parking lot in Philipsburg, with a warm-up and cool-down session made possible by SMMC. The organizing partners would like a large community group to join this initiative to keep residents active and encourage healthy lifestyle routines.

“SZV's collaboration with the association aligns with its objectives of leading the way for the community in making better health choices. We had over 200 people join us in May, and we want to see more people join us for this next event. The proceeds gathered by the association will create more accessible events for seniors, making it easier for vulnerable groups to stay active, learning, and connected in our community." – Management of SZV

The walk-a-thon will start and end at the APS Parking Lot in Philipsburg, next to the new Government building. Participants will proceed to the Walter A. Nisbeth Road, turn into Sucker Garden Road, continue through Arch Road, and for the short path, turn into A.T. Illidge Road, pass the Prins Bernard Bridge, and return to the APS parking lot. Persons walking the long path will continue from Arch Road onto Zagersgut Road, turn into Bush Road, cross over the Prins Bernard Bridge, and return to the APS parking lot.

The first “Walk to Prevent Immobility” walk-a-thon welcomed over 200 community members, and the team looks forward to having more persons join on November 19. Tickets for the event are USD $10,- per person and can be purchased directly from the association by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to telephone numbers +1 (721) 520-8725 or 550-1438. Participants will receive an event t-shirt, healthy breakfast, refreshments, warm-up and cool-down session, and the option of a long or short route to walk; for those who wish to have an extra challenge and those seeking a relaxed paced walk.

The board of SPFPRA and management of SZV would like to thank all the partners, volunteers, and the business community's support thus far for their contributions to making this upcoming event a success. More event details, pictures, and videos are available on the Facebook pages of SZV and the SPFPRA.