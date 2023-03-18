Community officers been busy with several programs related to the youth | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Understanding that the youth of St. Maarten is the future, the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) also aims to contribute towards their education and knowledge.

With this as one KPSM main guidelines, the community officers paid a visit to the MAC preschool in Philipsburg in connection with "Career Week", during which the children were invited to ask questions to the officers and were also given the opportunity to experience the functioning of the police vehicle.

The community officers have also proceeded with a segment of the Cops & Kids program which is “Life Facts” during the past week.

Students from Asha Steven Hill-Side School in Cay Hill were treated to a lecture by Edsel Gumbs a local businessman who provided insight into his life and conducting business in St. Maarten.

Management team of St. Maarten police force takes this opportunity to express gratitude to the management of MAC and Asha Stevens for the opportunity and E. Gumbs for his contribution.