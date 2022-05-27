Condolence Book signed in honor of Acting Governor Groeneveldt by Govt Officials | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (HARBOUR VIEW) - Today, May 27, 2022, H.E. Governor Holiday and Mrs. Holiday signed the condolence book in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt during a solemn signing ceremony at the Cabinet of the Governor.

They were followed by the President of Parliament Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Dutch State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen, Ministers, Members of Parliament, and the High Councils of State.

The Condolence book at the Cabinet of the Governor is available for signing by all persons who want to express their sympathy to the family of the late Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt.

The condolences book at the Cabinet of the Governor, Falcon Drive 3, Harbour View, Philipsburg has been placed as of today, Friday May 27, 2022, until the day before funeral. The days and times for signing are as follows:

Friday May 27 th 14:00 – 17:00 hours

There after every workday: 08:00 – 12:00 hours

The Condolence book at the Government Administration building, Soualiga Road #1, Pond Island, Great Bay will be placed as of Monday, May 30, 2022, until the day before funeral: The days and times for signing are as follows:

Every workday: 08:30 – 17:00 hours

Dutch State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen signing the condolence book at the Cabinet of the Governor on Friday.