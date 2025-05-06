Congratulations to the Alexander Youth Carnival Troupe, Winner of the Best Youth Troupe for Carnival 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance, in collaboration with Palapa Marina, proudly played a vital role as a key sponsor, showcasing the marine industry’s commitment to youth engagement.

The junior boys section dazzled us with their performance of “A Sailors Symphony,” while the teen boys brought the waves to life with their captivating piece, “Musical Waves.”

Thanks to the generous contributions from The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance and Palapa Marina, 25 deserving children from foster homes and lower-income families were granted the unique opportunity to partake in this vibrant cultural celebration.

This initiative ensured that everyone could join in the fun, promoting a diverse and inclusive atmosphere for all participants.

The parade day was nothing short of extraordinary, as an enthusiastic group of 76 children paraded through the lively streets, concluding in a festive gathering at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

The excitement didn’t stop there! The celebration wrapped up at the Telem parking lot, where the children enjoyed delicious refreshments while sharing laughter-filled stories about their magical day, creating an incredible sense of community.

Sharrita Mills, Director of Marketing and Sales at The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance, expressed her enthusiasm about this fantastic initiative: “As part of the marine industry, it is essential to not only uphold our local traditions but also nurture the potential of our youth.

A round of applause for our young performers and everyone involved in making Carnival 2025 a tremendous success! Here's to many more years of creativity, community spirit, and the celebration of our vibrant culture!”

To honor the Alexander Carnival Troupe’s fourth consecutive win, The Country Club at Port De Plaisance—a proud member of the Marine Management Group of Companies—hosted a sensational celebration party for the children on May 5th at the poolside, complete with refreshing treats.

Ireta Reymond, General Manager at The Country Club at Port De Plaisance, shared her delight: “It was a pleasure to have the children today and to celebrate their well-deserved victory!”