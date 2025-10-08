Constitution Day on October 13th marks 15 years of Country status within the Dutch Kingdom | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In celebration of the 15th Anniversary of achieving the political status of becoming a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October 10th, 2010, the Government of Sint Maarten will be celebrating Constitution Day on October 13th at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village at 11:30 am.

This year’s theme is entitled “Fifteen Years of Country Status-Honoring Our Past, Shaping our Future,” and will be celebrated in two parts. The program will begin with a uniform parade and official speeches, followed by an Intercultural Food Festival & Cultural Showcase, featuring the various nations that have made Sint Maarten their home and continue to contribute to the fabric of our intercultural society.

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercilina extends a special invitation to all residents and guests on Sint Maarten to come out attend the celebratory activities during Constitution Day with free entrance at the Jocelyn Arnedll Festival Village.

Constitutional Day is commemorated as a Public Holiday annually on the second Monday in October. For those unable to attend in person, the celebrations will be broadcasted live via the Department of Culture Facebook page.

Following the Solemn Meeting of the Parliament of Sint Maarten at 10:00 am, the Uniform Parade will start at 11:30 am and proceed via the route, Long Wall Road onto the Walter Nisbeth Road to the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

The procession with over 100 participants will feature the following marching troupes led by, Police Force (KPSM), Voluntary Korps Sint Maarten (VKS), Coast Guard Sint Maarten, Customs Officers, Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinders and Sint Maarten Youth Brigade.

Official Addresses by Government Officials including His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly, Honorable President of Parliament Sarah Wescot Williams, Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercilina and Honorable Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport Melissa Gumbs, will then take place on the grounds of the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina stated, “Constitution Day is an important day for all citizens as it reminds us of the journey we embarked upon fifteen years ago to shape our own destiny as a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

“It is a moment to honor the sacrifices, resilience, and unity that have guided our progress, while reaffirming our collective responsibility to build a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous Sint Maarten for generations to come.”

The afternoon phase of the celebration will consist of the Intercultural Food Festival where festival village guests will be able sample a cross section of tasty cuisines by the many cultures that make up the diverse community of persons residing on Sint Maarten.

While the Cultural Showcase taking place on the mainstage will allow the audience to enjoy a wide range of talent and the rich cultural creativity of our local artists from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

In addition to the activities on Constitutional Day, focus has also been placed on involving the youth of Sint Maarten, thus the Department of Culture and the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament has joined forces to host a special event.

Youth Reflections: Fifteen Years of Country Status will be a presentation by the youth for the youth, that consists of amazing speeches, powerful spoken word, great music, a panel discussion and dances that will take place at the Philipsburg Cultural & Community Center on Saturday October 11th at 6:00 pm. All youth on the island are asked to come out and partake in this presentation by their fellow Youth Parliament representatives.

Minister of Education Culture Youth and Sport, the Honorable Melissa Gumbs shared her thoughts on the importance of youth expression, “Fifteen years of Country status signify more than a constitutional milestone.

They mark the ongoing journey of a people who continue to learn, create, dream, and rise together. Through education, we build minds; through culture, we honor our spirit; through our youth, we renew our hope; and through sport, we strengthen our spirit of unity.

May this Constitution Day remind us that our greatest achievement is not only in the past we honour, but in the future, we have the courage to shape, together.”