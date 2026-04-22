Construction Phase Launched for Sister Marie Laurence School Under Trust Fund | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Students and educators are one step closer to returning to classrooms at Sister Marie Laurence School (SML) in Middle Region as the Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP) marks the start of the construction phase following the signing of the works contract.

SML is the first FRLP sub-component to move into this phase. The FRLP also includes the planned reconstruction of the Charles Leopold Bell (CLB) School and the Sint Maarten Library as part of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport’s (MECYS) commitment to strengthening public education facilities in Sint Maarten.

The contractor, Steel Structures T&T Ltd, began to mobilize in the first quarter of the year, the bulk of construction activity, especially the more visible works, will not begin immediately. Initial works will be carried out by local subcontractors, which will include surveys, site set-up, safety installations, and ground preparation. While a ceremonial groundbreaking took place on April 17 to mark the official start of construction, the majority of construction activities such as foundation and substructure work is expected in the summer months.

The groundbreaking event acknowledged the partnership between MECYS, NRPB, the World Bank, Catholic School Board (SKOS), the governing body of Sister Marie Laurence School, and other stakeholders.

During the event, The Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Melissa Gumbs, welcomed the transition into the construction phase, “The reconstruction of Sister Marie Laurence School allows students to return to a safe and permanent learning environment within their own community. Many families have had to adjust to temporary arrangements and longer commutes, and this phase brings greater stability. The Ministry recognizes that strong schools are essential to the development and future of our country.”

Prime Minister of St Maarten the Honorable, Dr Luc Mercelina, shared his remarks at the ceremony, “This project speaks to something bigger than one school—it reflects the kind of country we are building together. When we invest in schools like Sister Marie Laurence, we are investing in the future strength of Sint Maarten—our economy, our communities, and the next generation of leaders who will carry this nation forward.

I want to acknowledge the patience of the Middle Region community and the importance of staying the course, even when progress takes time. What we see today is the result of partnership, persistence, and a shared belief that our people deserve quality, resilient infrastructure. This is how we move Sint Maarten forward—step by step, project by project—building a stronger, more secure future for all”

Others addressing the audience at the groundbreaking ceremony included SKOS Board President Dr Marlon Halley, NRPB Director Claret Connor and Ms. Toyin Jagha, World Bank Country Manager. Whilst Father Daniel Lee performed a blessing of the grounds.

A community information session followed, during which the contractor and project management team were introduced, and residents received updates on the construction process. The session provided an opportunity for questions and engagement with community stakeholders.

Demolition of the Sister Marie Laurence site was completed on 2 December 2025, ahead of the planned early January completion date. Early completion allowed the project to stay on schedule and ensured that no site activity took place during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, reducing potential disruption for the nearby residents.

Residents are encouraged to participate in upcoming stakeholder engagement sessions for updates and feedback and to stay informed by visiting the project web pages at www.nrpbsxm.org/frlp, Facebook@sxmnationalrecovery or via the NRPB WhatsApp channel tinyurl.com/23fry6mu. Feedback, questions and queries can be sent via email to frlp@nrpbsxm.org

FRLP is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport. The project is funded by the Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, and administered by the World Bank.