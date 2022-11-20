CONTRACTORS ATTEND SZV PUBLIC TENDER INFO SESSION FOR NEW OFFICE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday, November 15, Social & Health Insurances SZV hosted a general information session at the University of St. Martin about the public tender for the pre-selection of contractors for the construction of the new SZV Office in Cay Hill. The information session was an additional opportunity for interested contractors to ask questions about the construction project and the pre-selection process of qualified tenderers.

“The construction of our own office is an important event in the history of SZV and is set to save us about 2 million guilders per year on rent. As a semi-public institution, we must be transparent in selecting the best contractor. The information session was important to be sure we make the information about this opportunity as accessible as possible for interested contractors.” – Mr. Glen A. Carty, Director SZV.

Sixteen (16) interested contractors were in attendance. Director of SZV, Mr. Glen A. Carty, shared opening remarks, and the SZV Project Manager for the construction of the new SZV Office, Mrs. Parveen Boertje, elaborated on the project's scope and the two-phased public tender procedure. Mrs. Boertje commented: “Establishing this office is part of the transition process of SZV. We are developing into a more modern organization where employees can collaborate in an efficient working space that makes it possible to create a great work environment that promotes excellent service to our clients. Our new office building and the community plaza are where all of this will come together.”

More details on the public tender for the pre-selection of the contractor for the new SZV Office are available at www.szv.sx. Interested contractors can still request the 'Request for Information' via szvtender@szv.sx. The closing date to submit the information is December 5, 2022, at noon. Construction is tentatively set to commence in the second quarter of 2023.