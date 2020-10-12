Coronavirus cases approach 7,000 a day, more restrictions ‘inevitable’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS – Nearly 7,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest 24-hour window, making tougher disease control measures on Tuesday all but inevitable.

Altogether 6,854 positive tests were recorded at 10am on Monday, nearly 500 more than the previous record set on Saturday. Prime minister Mark Rutte and health minister Hugo de Jonge are expected to announce the latest measures on Tuesday after taking advice from the Outbreak Management Team.

‘We must brace ourselves for further measures,’ said De Jonge on Monday as he emerged from a meeting with Rutte, justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus and deputy health ...