Corporate Governance Trainee Program applications open. Submit before Sept.18 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers and the Themis Institute for Governance and Leadership have collaborated once again for the second iteration of the Corporate Governance Trainee Program. The application process is now open for young professionals to join this year’s class.

A total of 15 applicants will be selected to embark on a year-long training program to prepare young professionals to be better equipped to hold positions on supervisory boards. The tailor-made program was developed by the Themis Institute for Governance & Leadership and the trainings will be once more led by Professor Dr. Frank Kunneman and Dr. Aubrich Bakhuis with the assistance of Mrs. Joane Dovale-Meit of this same Institute.

Among the key modules covered are roles and responsibilities of (supervisory) board members; contemporary challenges in corporate governance; relationship with the shareholders; relationship with the shareholder(s) and his representatives; (avoiding) liabilities; integrity and dealing with conflicts of interest; stakeholder management; reputation and risk management; National Ordinance Corporate Governance and Code Corporate Governance; common challenges for a board member; and avoiding pitfalls.

The Corporate Governance Trainee Program for Young Professionals is comprised of comprehensive theoretical sessions and practical exercises, culminating in a final exam that challenges the applicants with a mock board meeting led by experienced Supervisory Board members, enabling them to apply their knowledge in a real-world context. The applicants will be graded based on their ability to navigate complex scenarios and demonstrate their grasp of corporate governance principles stood as a testament to their dedication and preparation.

Interested persons should be between the ages of 24 - 40 years and live in Sint Maarten. Applicants are required to have a higher (professional) education degree (HBO/Bachelor) or equal working experience with a preferred minimum 3 years of working experience in a position at a higher professional education degree level. According to the rules of integrity the applicants should be able to pass potential integrity tests as well as attending all sessions with active participation; this includes mock meetings for the final exam. Restrictions are placed on current board members of a Government (owned) entity. If interested persons are civil servants, there will be a separate training organized to facilitate this particular group; further information will be forthcoming.

If you are interested in participating and have filled all of the above qualifications, please send a short letter of motivation and commitment attached to your resume to Cassandra.jansen@sintmaartengov.org and a.bakhuis@themis-institute.org. The deadline for submission is September 18, 2023. Late submissions will not be considered.