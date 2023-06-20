Cosqueric and Grato win Mullet Bay Classic 2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MULLET BAY) - Stéphane Cosqueric and Tom Grato took top honors during the two person’s Scramble at the Mullet Bay Golf Course. This event organized by the St. Maarten Golf Association (SMGA) and the St Martin Golf Association - Les Tamarins, drew 10 teams of 2 golfers to the course last Saturday.

As such it was the first edition of the “Mullet Bay Classic”. The format was that all names were put in a pot with a French player being drawn to play with a Dutch player.

Stephane Cosqueric and Tom Grato shot a stunning 61 strokes net score after deduction of their 11 average combined handicaps and beat the runner up team of Jenny Marzi and Keith Graham by 1 stroke net.

Third place was won by the combined 3-man team of Ludovic Brun, Fred Boureau and Jan Peter Holtland who carded 62 strokes net as well.

The splendid cooperation between the French side Les Tamarins Golf Association and the Dutch side St. Maarten Golf Association resulted in an excellent and well-organized tournament, and this was appreciated by all.

Afterwards lunch and drinks were served to all participants, courtesy of Les Tamarins and the St. Maarten Golf Association.