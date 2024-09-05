Council of Advice Pays Courtesy Visit to Prime Minister Mercelina. Presents 2023 Annual Report | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, welcomed a courtesy visit today by the Vice-Chair of the Council of Advice, Mrs. Genara C. Richardson-Nicolaas, and Secretary Mr. Jessey Salomon. During the meeting, the esteemed delegation presented the Prime Minister with the Council’s "2023 Annual Report", affirming their continued commitment to providing sound and independent advice on matters of national governance and development.

The Council of Advice plays a pivotal role in shaping the country's legislative process by offering informed opinions to the government and Parliament. During their visit, Mrs. Richardson-Nicolaas and Mr. Salomon highlighted key areas of focus from the 2023 Annual Report, addressing critical policy considerations, challenges, and opportunities that will shape the St. Maarten's future.

In receiving the report, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed his appreciation for the Council’s dedication to transparent governance and the value of their insights to ensure effective policymaking.

“The 2023 Annual Report from the Council of Advice offers crucial recommendations that will guide us in our ongoing mission to uplift our country and address the needs of our people. The Council’s work demonstrates a clear commitment to accountability, and I deeply appreciate their role in fostering balanced decision-making. This visit reaffirms our partnership in strengthening our democracy,” said Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.

The Prime Minister also praised the Council for its unwavering service and assured that the government will give due consideration to the advice and recommendations put forward in the report.

“The collaboration between our government and the Council of Advice is essential for navigating the complexities of governance. I look forward to reviewing this year’s report and working closely with the Council to ensure that we are making informed, impactful decisions for our country’s prosperity,” Dr. Mercelina added.