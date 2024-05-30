Council of Ministers and NV GEBE Meet to Discuss Load Shedding | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Council of Ministers (CoM) convened a meeting with NV GEBE representatives to address the ongoing load-shedding issues affecting the community.

The meeting centered on gaining insight into the current challenges and discussing NV GEBE’s near-term and strategic solutions to ensure a dependable and sustainable energy supply for all residents and businesses.

During the CoM meeting, the operational status of NV GEBE's power generation plant was reviewed. The utility company provided insight into the underlying causes of the load shedding, citing technical challenges and infrastructure obstacles.

Both parties acknowledged the impact on the community and emphasized the urgent need to address these issues promptly.

NV GEBE has outlined its strategy, including short-, medium-, and long-term solutions to mitigate the current load shedding and pave the way for a sustainable energy future.

The company has initiated measures to address the immediate power supply disruptions. These include accelerated maintenance, optimizing existing resources, and securing additional temporary power generation capacity.

These measures are expected to decrease the frequency and duration of power outages, ensuring a more reliable electricity supply in the short term.

In the medium term, NV GEBE is committed to enhancing the power grid's resilience and reliability. This includes implementing enhanced systems and upgrading outdated equipment to improve operational efficiency.

NV GEBE will implement these initiatives to build a stronger and more reliable energy infrastructure that can effectively meet the community's increasing needs.

Looking towards the future, NV GEBE intends to transition towards renewable energy sources. The company is exploring investments in solar and other renewable energy projects to diversify the energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. This long-term vision aligns with the government’s global sustainability goals.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina expressed the government's support for NV GEBE's approach to address the current challenges and ensure a sustainable energy future for Sint Maarten.

NV GEBE's Temporary Manager, Troy Washington, reiterated his commitment to the community. He acknowledges and understands the inconvenience and challenges caused by load shedding.

The Supervisory Board and management are focused on delivering reliable, safe, and sustainable energy to all residents and businesses in Sint Maarten.

Members of CoM and representatives of NV GEBE.