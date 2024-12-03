Council of Ministers Hold Introductory Meeting for Unions | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Last week, representatives from the unions of Sint Maarten met with the Council of Ministers in an introductory session. The meeting served as a platform for open dialogue between union leaders and the recently sworn-in ministers, including Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor Richenel S.J. Brug, and Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs.

The session underscored the government’s commitment to fostering collaboration with unions to address the needs of workers and the community.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina opened the meeting by emphasizing the importance of unity and constructive dialogue, "Our unions represent the strength and resilience of Sint Maarten’s workforce, and their voices are essential in shaping the policies that will guide our nation forward.

“This government is here to listen, to engage, and most importantly, to act in the best interest of the people. Together, we will address challenges head-on and build a future that prioritizes equity and opportunity for all."

PM Dr. Mercelina also highlighted the government’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity, stating:

"This meeting is not a one-time event—it is the start of a consistent, open dialogue. Our administration is dedicated to ensuring that the concerns of workers are not only heard but reflected in our actions. The success of Sint Maarten lies in its people, and we are ready to work hand in hand with our unions to secure a brighter tomorrow."

Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs echoed, "Our workforce drives the success of our economy, and their well-being is non-negotiable. As Minister of Finance, I am committed to implementing policies that ensure wage equity, access to opportunities, and financial stability for all. We must create an economic environment where workers feel valued and secure in their futures," Minister Gumbs stated.

Minister Gumbs further stressed the importance of fiscal responsibility in achieving these goals, "While we navigate our financial challenges, we remain steadfast in our mission to balance economic stability with the needs of our people. Together, with the input of unions, we can shape policies that deliver sustainable progress and uplift our workforce."

Union leaders raised key issues which the Council of Ministers pledged to address through collaborative efforts.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to maintaining open communication and scheduling regular follow-up meetings to translate discussions into actionable outcomes.

This meeting signifies a renewed partnership between the government and unions, reflecting the Council of Ministers’ dedication to inclusivity and progress for the benefit of all Sint Maarteners.