Council of Ministers share more details on the commemoration of Flag Day on June 13th | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On Thursday, the Council of Ministers shared more details on the Commemoration of Flag Day on June 13th. Taking into account that the commemoration of the “35th Anniversary of Flag Day” is taking place in the midst of the recovery from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Government of Sint Maarten has organized two official events to mark this special day.

The first event will take place on Saturday June 13th at 6:00 am, in front of the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg. Due to the existing social distancing protocols and as a response to the COVID – 19 Pandemic, only invited guests will be asked to attend this event. The event will feature the singing of the Sint Maarten Song, raising of the Sint Maarten Flag along with official addresses by Honorable Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport, the Rodolphe Samuel and Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

In an invited comment Prime Minister Jacobs remarked, “I hope to see everyone, citizens and guests alike on Saturday waving their flags and dressed in their red white and blue as a display of unity, patriotism and respect for the Sint Maarten Flag as we make our way around the country during the “Flag Day Thank You Motorcade”.

On June 13th, the “Flag Day Thank You Motorcade” commemorating 35 years of the Sint Maarten Flag will make its way through the districts of Sint Maarten starting at 2:00 pm from the Soualiga Boulevard. The route for will be as follows, Philipsburg Police Station, Sucker Garden, Bishop Hill, Dutch Quarter, Mount William Hill, Madame Estate, Bush Road, L. B. Scott Road, St Johns at White & Yellow Cross, South Reward, St Peters, Cole Bay, Causeway, Simpson Bay, Cay Hill and back to Philipsburg.

“This is my Sint Maarten flag; this is our Sint Maarten flag. The Sint Maarten flag is part of our identity, everyone should honor and display our flag with pride and treat it with respect, said Minister of Education Culture Youth & Sport drs. Rodolphe E. Samuel as he wished everyone a wonderful 35th Anniversary Flag Day when it comes on June 13th 2020.

The Council of Ministers are calling on the entire community to show its solidarity and gratitude towards the COVID-19 Front-liners and all individuals who in one way or another contributed to the successful containment and response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. COVID-19 Front-liners and essential workers are invited to be a part of the motorcade, they include representatives of the Healthcare sector, EOC groups and their support stakeholders, teachers, businesses such as grocery stores, security services, cleaning services, hardware, banks office supplies and restaurants. Representatives of these organizations are asked to be present in front of the Government Building at 1:00 pm in order to ensure a prompt departure at 2:00 pm sharp.

As the “Flag Day Thank You Motorcade” makes its way through the island all persons are asked to come out on the roadsides within their neighborhoods, keeping in mind proper social distancing, to express their gratitude and wave the Sint Maarten Flag and honor our COVID-19 Frontline Heroes.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31973:council-of-ministers-share-more-details-on-the-commemoration-of-flag-day-on-june-13th&Itemid=504