Countdown to Fall Semester Begins at USM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - As the Fall 2025 academic semester approaches, USM is preparing to welcome a new group of students with final placement testing, registration, and orientation activities to kick off the term.

The second round of placement testing was held on July 18 and 19, giving incoming students the chance to assess their proficiency in core subjects and ensure they are placed in the right courses for the semester.

Students who missed these sessions will have one final opportunity to complete placement testing on August 1 and 2, 2025. Details and times will be shared through the Student Services (SSC) and the Admissions Office.

While registration for continuing students are ongoing, registration for new students will open on Monday, July 28, and continue through Friday, August 8, 2025. All students, both new and returning, are encouraged to submit any outstanding documentation, confirm course selections, and complete payments during this period to ensure a smooth start.

The Fall 2025 Semester officially begins on Monday, August 18, and will run through December 6, 2025. Students can expect a vibrant academic experience with student clubs, activities, and opportunities to build skills, all supported by USM’s dedicated faculty and staff. USM Division Heads are encouraging students to stay connected and make the most of the opportunities ahead.

“We are proud to welcome both new and returning students to another exciting academic semester. At USM, we remain committed to offering accessible, quality education and building a supportive campus environment.”

For more information, students can contact the Admissions Office or Student Services directly.