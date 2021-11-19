Counterfeit Naf.100 banknotes in circulation in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) has been informed that counterfeit NAf. 100 banknotes are currently in circulation in Sint Maarten.

The CBCS asks the public in Sint Maarten as well as in Curaçao to be vigilant when accepting banknotes – particularly NAf. 100 notes - especially with the approaching holiday season. If you find yourself in the situation where you doubt the authenticity of a banknote, we strongly advise you not to accept the suspect banknote and contact the police.

For more information about the security features of our banknotes please visit the CBCS-website http://www.centralbank.cw/banknotes.

On our website you will also find an educational video about the various security features of our banknotes. The video also emphasizes the fact that it is not the appearance of a paying person that tells if a banknote is authentic, but that the authenticity can only be determined based on the security features.

The video can be viewed via the following link: https://www.centralbank.cw/education/videos/security-features-of-banknotes. You are reminded that it is illegal for any person and or institution to accept counterfeit banknotes.

You are advised to immediately contact the police if you think you’re dealing with a counterfeit banknote. The counterfeiting of banknotes and the fraudulent use of counterfeit means of payment are punishable by imprisonment of up to 9 years.