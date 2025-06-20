Counterfeit NAf 100 Banknotes in Circulation. Public urged to stop accepting NAf 100 notes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is warning the public about a significant increase in counterfeit NAf 100 banknotes currently circulating in Curaçao.

As a precautionary measure, the CBCS advises the public to stop accepting NAf 100 banknotes for payments immediately and for the remainder of the cocirculation period (until July 1, 2025) to prevent the further spread of counterfeit notes.

The counterfeit notes are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from genuine ones. In this case, Naf 100 banknotes are being presented with trimmed edges. Those offering them claim they were damaged by fire.

However, upon closer inspection, these notes have been found to be counterfeit. The circulation of counterfeit banknotes in large numbers is a known phenomenon during currency transitions.

The CBCS has communicated this risk to the public on several occasions in recent months. Counterfeiters use the co-circulation period to offload their stock of counterfeit currency. Given the current sharp increase in such cases, the CBCS considers it necessary to issue this advisory.

The CBCS urges anyone in possession of 100-guilder notes to have them examined for authenticity as soon as possible. This can be done at the CBCS office in Scharloo, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., provided valid identification is presented.

The CBCS is working closely with the police and judicial authorities to trace the source of the counterfeit notes and to prevent further distribution. As a reminder, please note that it is strictly prohibited for any individual or institution to accept or pass on counterfeit banknotes.

If you believe that you may be in possession of a counterfeit banknote, it is strongly advised that you contact the police immediately. Counterfeiting or knowingly using counterfeit money is punishable by a maximum of nine years' imprisonment.