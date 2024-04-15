Court of Guardianship & Youth Probation Representatives to Attend 6th World Congress on Probation and Parole | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A representative of the youth probation department within the

The Court of Guardianship is scheduled to attend the 6th World Congress on Probation and Parole in The Hague, Netherlands from April 16 to 18, 2024.

During the World Congress on Probation and Parole Conference the latest trends, methods, and experiences in youth probation will be shared during workshops and trainings, as hosted by professionals from the Netherlands, Caribbean region and around the world.

The theme of the conference and the workshops is “The future of probation and parole” which aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Court of Guardianship/Youth Probation office to optimize the work processes and procedures. Restorative Justice, tackling hardened clients, best practices for juveniles transitioning into adulthood and Implementation and evaluation of core correctional practices are amongst the topics to be presented at the upcoming workshops.

Furthermore, there will be the opportunity for the St. Maarten based attendee to create relationships with other youth probation organizations and professionals from around the Caribbean region.

Kimberly Brown, Department Head of the Court of Guardianship (St. Maarten)- “Our representative will make use of the opportunity to visit the organizations that provided the methodologies training of ‘So-Cool’, ‘HALT Nederlands’ and Reclassering Nederland’ that have extended invitations to visit their organization. The Court of Guardianship decided to make use of the opportunity to also conduct a working visit as we were already in discussions with HALT and Reclassering Nederland.”

Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson- “I’m enthusiastic for the Court of Guardianship Sint Maarten's participation in the conference. I recognize the immense benefits it brings in our pursuit of child protection and guidance.

“As we seek productive steps to mitigate the challenges we are experiencing with our youth in Sint Maarten, this engagement underscores our commitment to exploring best practices and fostering international partnerships."