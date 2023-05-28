Courtesy visit by technical team of Anguilla’s Telecom Regulator to Minister of Telecom of Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On May 24th, 2023, a delegation of technical experts from the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) of Anguilla paid a courtesy visit to the honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication, Arthur Lambriex. This visit aimed to strengthen bilateral relations, foster collaboration between Sint Maarten and Anguilla, and discuss matters of mutual interest within the telecommunications sector, such as spectrum usage, and new technologies.

Part of the Aguilla delegation was Executive Director of PUC, Damien Harrigan assisted by Ardin Richardson, representatives of the ministry of infrastructure, communications, utilities, housing and tourism, Travis Carty and Jobern Gumbs. They engaged in productive discussions with Minister Lambriex his Francisco Lacroes Chief of Staff , the Interim Director of BTP, and the Head Technical Department of BTP.

During the discussions, Anguilla and Sint Maarten exchanged valuable insights on various aspects of the telecommunications industry, including regulatory frameworks, spectrum management, infrastructure development, and emerging technologies. The visit provided an opportunity for the PUC’s technical team to share their expertise and experiences in regulating the telecommunications sector in Anguilla, while also gaining insights into Sint Maarten's telecom landscape and procedures.

Minister Lambriex expressed his appreciation for the visit, emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation and knowledge-sharing in enhancing the telecommunications sector. Interim Director of BTP, Judianne Labega - Hoeve conveyed her gratitude to the Minister of TEATT and his team for welcoming their valued regulatory counterpart and was delighted with the opportunity to engage in a constructive dialogue.

Head of the Technical Department of BTP, Sidney de Weever was instrumental in bringing all different stakeholders to the table. He stated: “It was a great pleasure to host the Anguilla delegation and work closely together with them in the past days. We will continue to work together and focus on areas such as information exchange, joint spectrum measurement initiatives, and the harmonization of spectrum usage to ensure a more seamless and efficient telecommunications landscape within the region and delivering improved services to the citizens of both Anguilla and Sint Maarten.”