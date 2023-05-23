COVID-19 Clinic Transitions into Vaccine by Appointment | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), COVID-19 Clinic, would like to inform the general public that the clinic at the CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg, has transitioned to vaccine by appointment only as of Thursday, May 25th.

The COVID-19 Clinic will no longer have walk-in hours for the administering of COVID-19 vaccines for persons aged 12 and older.

The public can call or email to make an appointment via 914 or 542-1570 or vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

Persons aged 12 years and older can receive their COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursdays by appointment. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID) when you have an appointment.

CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask while inside the clinic.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 disease.

At the 15th Meeting of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) global Emergency Committee regarding the coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) pandemic, held on May 4, the Committee members highlighted the global decreasing trend in COVID-19 deaths, the decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and the high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2.

The committee advised that it is time to transition to long-term management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore, the World Health Organization (WHO), has determined that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).