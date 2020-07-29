COVID-19 Confirmed Cases Rise to 47. 200 Persons in Quarantine | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of July 29th, at 4:00PM, Sint Maarten has confirmed two new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19), according to a statement from the cabinet of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 126.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 46 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour the honorable Richard Panneflek has stated “We now have forty-seven (47), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

The one patient who was hospitalized has since been released and is isolated and being monitored at home.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on Sint Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. Two hundred (200) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 47 active cases.

In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus CPS has now tested 151 people at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 706 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

The minister urges the general public to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, sanitizing your hands as frequent as possible and washing your hands with soap. These are the measures we must practice in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Minister Panneflek went on to extend his well wishes and prays that everyone made it through Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine safely.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32714:covid-19-confirmed-cases-rise-to-47-200-persons-in-quarantine&Itemid=450