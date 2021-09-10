COVID-19 CURFEW EXTENDED UNTIL SEPTEMBER 17 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) - Despite a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases on the territory of Saint-Martin, the health situation remains tense with 107 new cases of contamination in week 35 (from August 30 to September 5, 2021) and this despite a decrease in the number of tests carried out during this period, the Prefecture said in a press statement on Friday.

The Delta variant is the dominant strain in circulation. In addition, 17 people are hospitalized today (Friday) at Louis Constant Fleming hospital. As a result, the Prefect has decided to extend the curfew until Friday, September 17, 2021.

The situation seems to be improving, but to confirm this trend, it is necessary to remain mobilized. For now, only vaccination is proving to be an effective solution in the fight against COVID-19 epidemic. People who are not yet vaccinated can, if they wish, make an appointment at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia via the www.santé.fr website.