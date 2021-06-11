COVID-19 CURFEW IN SAINT MARTIN EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE 17 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The latest health bulletin of Santé Publique France reports 111 new COVID-19 cases for the period from May 31 to June 6. Since May 20, seven (7) people have died (including four (4) last week) and 13 medical evacuations to the CH Hospital of Guadeloupe have been carried out, the Prefecture said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

As of June 11, 10 people are hospitalized at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital in Marigot. Because of these elements, the Prefect of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin has decided to extend the curfew until Thursday, June 17 at 3 a.m.

It will be effective from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Only persons with a certificate1 and additional supporting documents will be allowed to travel during this period. Gendarmerie checks will be carried out. The decline in indicators has begun, but it is still too low.

In addition, the risk of saturation of our hospital system and the significant occupancy of the COVID-19 unit at the hospital, require that the measures in force since Sunday, May 30 be extended. As a result, all establishments open to the public will have to close at 8 p.m. and gatherings of people are prohibited until Thursday, June 17.

A press conference will be held on Monday 14 June by the Prefect on the evolution of the health situation and the measures implemented. The Prefect recalls that the mobilization of all is necessary to fight against the epidemic, and that vaccination, respect for barrier gestures, social distancing, the wearing of masks and the limitation of gatherings of people are the most effective means to achieve this.