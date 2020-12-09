COVID-19 Relief Radio/Telethon on Sunday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The COVID-19 Relief Fundraising is all set to take place on Sunday, December 13 from 10:00am until 6:00pm at the University of St Martin. It will be broadcast live via PJD2, Radio St Martin and TV Carib.

The goal of this fundraising project is to raise funds to be able to lend a helping hand to persons who are suffering from the impact of the coronavirus on our island. This event was inspired and motivated by the words of Jesus Christ who said “inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me”.

The organizers are asking every single person in our community to donate as much as you can to this worthy cause. Some people may only be able to give a small amount but there are others who can give much more. Every dollar will make a difference and will go towards helping our fellow citizens who are in dire financial need. Everybody involved in this fundraising project is doing it on a volunteer basis and nobody will be paid for their service.

The COVID-19 Relief Fundraising is organized by the three umbrella church organizations, the St. Maarten Council of Churches, the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Saint Martin United Ministerial Foundation and coordinated by Julian Rollocks and Wycliffe Smith. The representatives of these organizations namely, Father Adam, Pastor Cuvalay and Apostle Wilson respectively, will be on hand to receive the donations that people will drop off at the University of St Martin. For persons who are unable to come to the USM, a driver will be sent to their home or place of work to collect their check or cash.

All the money raised will be divided equally among the three church organizations that will be responsible for disbursing the funds to persons in need who qualify. It does not matter whether you live on the Dutch side or French side or whether you are a member of a church or not. If you have a serious and urgent financial need you can apply for help by any one of the church organizations. If you qualify for financial assistance you will receive it. On a monthly basis, these organizations will publish a financial report of the funds received and spent.

Donations can also be directly deposited on or transferred to the bank account of the Saint Martin United Ministerial Foundation at the Republic Bank. The account numbers are for US$, Account# 1001567 or NAfl. Account# 1001568.

The general public is asked to support the radio/telethon so that, as a community, we can extend a helping hand to persons in our community who need it most. For more information you can contact Julian Rollocks at +5-999-523-0181 or Wycliffe Smith at 1-721-580-9474.