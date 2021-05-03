CPS & Belair Community Center extended opening hours for Vaccine Walk-ins postponed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Vaccination Management Team (VMT) would like to inform the community that due to unforeseen circumstances, the extension of the opening hours outside office work hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays at both vaccination administering locations, the Collective Prevention Service office in Philipsburg, and the Belair Community Center, is postponed until further notice.

The VMT hopes to offer the public the opportunity for a vaccine walk-in outside working hours as soon as possible, but for now, both vaccination locations invite all Sint Maarten residents who have not yet registered to go to the Belair Community Center between the hours of 9.00 AM and 3.00 PM and at CPS between 8.30 AM and 4.00 PM for on-site registration and vaccination on the same day.

The VMT would like to emphasize that to prove eligibility for a walk-in vaccination, the person needs to show one of the following documents (not all of them).

Rental agreement of Dutch side in the name of the person;

Payslip of Dutch side company in the name of the person;

A Sint Maarten ID card, Sint Maarten driver’s license or a Dutch passport;

A non-Dutch passport with the latest immigration entry stamp dating back six months or longer, showing that the person is here six months consecutively six months;

Proof of registration from the Census Department;

SZV Card;

A copy of a residence and/or work permit;

Proof of residency application.

Sint Maarten Protected Together.