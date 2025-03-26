CPS Collaborates with Stakeholder for “Let’s Get Fit Sint Maarten” this Saturday to pre-Commemorate WHD 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), is collaborating with Monster Factory to organize a “Let’s Get Fit Sint Maarten,” pre-event to commemorate upcoming World Health Day (WHD) 2025. CPS encourages those interested to pass by on Saturday morning.

This activity is an exercise event that will take place on Saturday, March 29 from 5:30 AM at the Vineyard Office Park Complex in Philipsburg. CPS is encouraging everyone to participate in this healthy and engaging morning of activities.

The event will consist of Yoga and Mindful Meditation. Participants are requested to walk with yoga mats and water to stay hydrated.

World Health Day 2025 will be observed on Monday, April 7th with the theme “Healthy beginning, hopeful futures.” The World Health Organization (WHO) will kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health.

The WHO says the health of mothers and babies is the foundation of healthy families and communities, helping ensure hopeful futures for us all.

Helping every woman and baby survive and thrive

This task is critical.

Tragically, based on currently published estimates, close to 300 000 women lose their life due to pregnancy or childbirth each year, while over two million babies die in their first month of life and around two million more are stillborn. That’s roughly one preventable death every seven seconds.

Based on current trends, a staggering four out of five countries are off track to meet targets for improving maternal survival by 2030. One in three will fail to meet targets for reducing newborn deaths.