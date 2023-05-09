CPS Congratulates Nurses on International Nurses Week | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to acknowledge the nurses of the department on International Nurses Week which is being observed globally this week. The week culminates into International Nurses Day (IND) on Friday, May 12.

Nurses play a key role in all health-related institutions and are the backbone of the health system. Their responsibility is towards the welfare, safety, and recovery of patients.

IND was created to honor and pay tribute to all nurses. Friday, May 12 marks the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the date that the nursing profession was born.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) theme for IND-2023 is, “Our Nurses. Our Future.” The ICN is a federation that represents the interests of the nursing profession of millions of nurses worldwide.

The ICN theme sets out what the federation wants for nursing in years to come to address global health challenges.

CPS would like to say thank you to its nurses and nurses on Sint Maarten for all that they do in safeguarding our community.